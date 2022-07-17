 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City High School 2nd semester honor roll - sophomores and freshmen

  • 0
Mason City schools logo banner

Mason City High School released its 2nd semester honor roll.

The following sophomores and freshmen were honored:

Honor Roll Semester 2 - 2021-2022

Student Name - Grade - Level

Anderson, Brady Daniel 10 4.0 List

Bocanegra, Emma Elizabeth 10 4.0 List

Brandt, Allison Kay 10 4.0 List

Clausen, Ava Grace 10 4.0 List

Cole, Aspen Malee 10 4.0 List

DeGabriele, Drew Will 10 4.0 List

Dickinson, Zander Jon 10 4.0 List

Eide, Logan Jerrold 10 4.0 List

Eldadah, Karim Hashim 10 4.0 List

People are also reading…

Everist, Jackson Jonathan 10 4.0 List

Farland, Eric Michael 10 4.0 List

Fick, Delia Kate 10 4.0 List

Fiser, Gweneth Irene 10 4.0 List

Frank, Angelina Sue 10 4.0 List

Garrett, Naomi Ruth 10 4.0 List

Gerrietts, Maggie Grace 10 4.0 List

Gorder, Eleanor Rose 10 4.0 List

Hansen, Annemarie Connie 10 4.0 List

Hanson, Caster Joseph 10 4.0 List

Heinzerling, Isabel Klare 10 4.0 List

Holley, Brooklyn Marie 10 4.0 List

Holloway, Chase Matthew 10 4.0 List

James, Kyleigh Elizabeth 10 4.0 List

Jennings, Lillie Marie 10 4.0 List

Kaur, Ishnoor 10 4.0 List

Kruger, Reed August 10 4.0 List

Latham, Abigail Elizabeth 10 4.0 List

Miles Jr., James Phillip 10 4.0 List

Miller, Brayden William 10 4.0 List

Mulholland, Audra Kate 10 4.0 List

Ondoma, Elizabeth Mwesigwa 10 4.0 List

Ott, Cayle J 10 4.0 List

Pals, Piper Stephanie Grace 10 4.0 List

Pham, Johnny Trieu 10 4.0 List

Philpott, Caroline Ai Jia 10 4.0 List

Pyatt, Jonathan Anthony 10 4.0 List

Rhodes, Hale James 10 4.0 List

Riordan, Ava Lyn 10 4.0 List

Sewell, Claudia Grace 10 4.0 List

Shipman, Alexander Joel 10 4.0 List

Spotts, Reggi Elle 10 4.0 List

Tobin, Megan Rae 10 4.0 List

Van Syoc, Kasey Jean 10 4.0 List

Wittnebel, Ella Christine 10 4.0 List

Yarahmadi, Justin Reza 10 4.0 List

Backer, Anthony Charles 9 4.0 List

Bailey, Caelyn Marie 9 4.0 List

Bartell, Gracie Belle 9 4.0 List

Berding, Maggie Gaye 9 4.0 List

Broers, Chloe Lin 9 4.0 List

Buhr, Adam Zachary 9 4.0 List

Burkhardt, Ellie Rose 9 4.0 List

Carolus, Isabel Melody 9 4.0 List

Davis, Savannah Rene 9 4.0 List

Flores, Celia Izabel 9 4.0 List

Haag, Aubrey Lorraine 9 4.0 List

Hansen, Janae Lee 9 4.0 List

Honn, Noah William 9 4.0 List

Howe, Landon Matthew 9 4.0 List

Juarez, Joseline 9 4.0 List

Klemesrud, Carter Lee 9 4.0 List

Lacour, Logan Blake 9 4.0 List

Michel, Zachary Alan 9 4.0 List

Nepple, Addyson Nicole 9 4.0 List

Philpott, Johnny Le Hai 9 4.0 List

Rish, Cadence Kristina 9 4.0 List

Ritzert, Benjamin Henry 9 4.0 List

Roman Jaimes, David Andres 9 4.0 List

Sajadian, Maya Toktam 9 4.0 List

Squier, Fenix Destinee 9 4.0 List

Teepe, Hailie Marie 9 4.0 List

TerHark, Erin Jenae 9 4.0 List

Thangaraj, Jonathan Udhayan 9 4.0 List

Trask, Machaela May 9 4.0 List

Watson, Ava Lauren 9 4.0 List

Whaley, Amiyah Kaena 9 4.0 List

Wickman, Olivia Marie 9 4.0 List

Willier, Karson Joseph 9 4.0 List

Anderson, Caden Kevin 10 Principal's List

Berding, Grace Amy 10 Principal's List

Bohls, Alexander William 10 Principal's List

Brandt, Greyson Addison 10 Principal's List

Bryant, Grace Elizabeth 10 Principal's List

Dhabalt, Maximus Doc 10 Principal's List

Dickinson, Paige Elizabeth 10 Principal's List

Harty, Isabelle Neal 10 Principal's List

Johanns, Logan Michael 10 Principal's List

Johanns, Sophie Clara 10 Principal's List

Johnson, Gina Lee 10 Principal's List

Kuhn, Rylan James 10 Principal's List

Lentz, Justin James 10 Principal's List

Lewerke, Ellea VenettaMae 10 Principal's List

Luong, Aiden Bernard 10 Principal's List

Martin, Sky Serene 10 Principal's List

Massawe, Austin Mark 10 Principal's List

McDonough, Kelsey Elizabeth 10 Principal's List

Mericle, Jacob Stanley 10 Principal's List

Niver, Nicholas Scott 10 Principal's List

Peterson, Averi Lynn 10 Principal's List

Phillips, Layla Rose 10 Principal's List

Philpott, Liberty Bing Ge 10 Principal's List

Roberts, Karleen Luraine 10 Principal's List

Schinagel, Delaney Marie 10 Principal's List

Scott, Kuper Justin 10 Principal's List

Solsaa, Ethan Donald 10 Principal's List

Stackhouse, Drevon Isaiah Vysean 10 Principal's List

Stroup, Owen Michael Loyd 10 Principal's List

Anderson, Mia Marie 9 Principal's List

Arnold, Krystan Syra 9 Principal's List

Bartelt, Olivia Jo 9 Principal's List

Boelman, Lillianne Rose 9 Principal's List

Brantner, Red Marie 9 Principal's List

Climmons, A'Nevaeh Racheal 9 Principal's List

Dietrich II, Timothy Edward 9 Principal's List

Eilers, Ava Louise 9 Principal's List

Esparza, Vanely 9 Principal's List

Fitzgerald, Graydon Hunter 9 Principal's List

Gutierrez, Kylie Adam 9 Principal's List

Haakenstad, Brandt Richard 9 Principal's List

Hackbart, August Jon 9 Principal's List

Halligan, Kennedee Mary Eileen 9 Principal's List

Halverson, Lauryn Lynn 9 Principal's List

Jacobsen, Hannah Joy 9 Principal's List

Lang, Max Joseph 9 Principal's List

Lewerke, Greta Emmelyn 9 Principal's List

Lief, Adeline Dodge 9 Principal's List

Morales, Saul Antonio 9 Principal's List

Mussman, Claire Elizabeth 9 Principal's List

Myers, Abigail Grace 9 Principal's List

Overland, Autumn MaryAlice 9 Principal's List

Reb, Elijah Scott 9 Principal's List

Rickers, Isaac Aiden 9 Principal's List

Ries, Josiah Carrson 9 Principal's List

Rojas, Alexander 9 Principal's List

Ruiz Guaman, Eliott Israel 9 Principal's List

Sampson, Claire Carolyn 9 Principal's List

Schultz, Ayla Ann 9 Principal's List

Schulze, Trenton Dean 9 Principal's List

Stankey, Madelyn Grace 9 Principal's List

Trujillo, Hannah Marie 9 Principal's List

Villarreal, Alfonso Federico 9 Principal's List

Weber, Haden James 9 Principal's List

Wickering, Brady Patrick 9 Principal's List

Young, Brooklynn Marie 9 Principal's List

Younke, Gaige Charles 9 Principal's List

Zarifovic, Edin 9 Principal's List

Adams, Anastasia Gabrielle 10 Honor Roll

Askildson, Aidin Travers 10 Honor Roll

Baker, Kiera Marie 10 Honor Roll

Bergman, Kylie Marie 10 Honor Roll

Burke, Nicholas James 10 Honor Roll

Conway, Mollie Marie 10 Honor Roll

Eppens, Asher True 10 Honor Roll

Falls, Jaelyn Charmine Marie 10 Honor Roll

Graves, Maria Reese 10 Honor Roll

Hines, Isaac Buchanan 10 Honor Roll

Lee, Ariel Marie 10 Honor Roll

Lee, Broderick McIntire 10 Honor Roll

Lukes, Makayla Rae 10 Honor Roll

Mapvailo, Kaitlyn Binti 10 Honor Roll

Martz, Lucas Phillip 10 Honor Roll

Meninzor, Ditra 10 Honor Roll

Munson, Kamina Desirae 10 Honor Roll

Northrup, Akia Kae 10 Honor Roll

Onder, Grace Anne 10 Honor Roll

Platts, Shawn Alan 10 Honor Roll

Post, Jasmin Rae 10 Honor Roll

Prelip, Conner Eugene 10 Honor Roll

Renchin, Mikayla Alleen 10 Honor Roll

Walker, Celestial Ahana 10 Honor Roll

Wasicek, Ella Rose 10 Honor Roll

Witte, Haley Marie 10 Honor Roll

Worple, Blake Andrew 10 Honor Roll

Authier, Ellie Reann 9 Honor Roll

Baker, Ethan David 9 Honor Roll

Bjugan, Annaka Rae 9 Honor Roll

Byrd, Lilyana Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll

Caballero Torres, Elvin Humberto 9 Honor Roll

Cherry, Khandice Bree 9 Honor Roll

Conroy, Faith Marie 9 Honor Roll

Donachricha, Joseph Jayden 9 Honor Roll

Donald, Jack Gibson 9 Honor Roll

Hinson, Ryan Marshall 9 Honor Roll

Kudej, Ethan Robert 9 Honor Roll

Mussman, Jackson Robert 9 Honor Roll

Orton, Wyatt Scot 9 Honor Roll

Perez, Navina Krystal 9 Honor Roll

Prince, Carter James 9 Honor Roll

Prince, Dmitri Nicholas 9 Honor Roll

Retterath, Zoey Zella 9 Honor Roll

Sarik Jr., Michael James 9 Honor Roll

Schlitter, Macy Jean 9 Honor Roll

Servantez, Mia Kay 9 Honor Roll

Shackleton-Hatch, KyJanae Sariahna Latisha 9 Honor Roll

Steenblock, Taylor Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll

Torres, Kastella Kay-Lorraine 9 Honor Roll

Vega, Angela Lucille Belle 9 Honor Roll

Whipple, Kaya Mae 9 Honor Roll

Zimmerle, Madison Anna 9 Honor Roll

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News