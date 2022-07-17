Mason City High School 2nd semester honor roll - sophomores and freshmen

Mason City High School released its 2nd semester honor roll.
The following sophomores and freshmen were honored:
Honor Roll Semester 2 - 2021-2022
Student Name - Grade - Level
Anderson, Brady Daniel 10 4.0 List
Bocanegra, Emma Elizabeth 10 4.0 List
Brandt, Allison Kay 10 4.0 List
Clausen, Ava Grace 10 4.0 List
Cole, Aspen Malee 10 4.0 List
DeGabriele, Drew Will 10 4.0 List
Dickinson, Zander Jon 10 4.0 List
Eide, Logan Jerrold 10 4.0 List
Eldadah, Karim Hashim 10 4.0 List
Everist, Jackson Jonathan 10 4.0 List
Farland, Eric Michael 10 4.0 List
Fick, Delia Kate 10 4.0 List
Fiser, Gweneth Irene 10 4.0 List
Frank, Angelina Sue 10 4.0 List
Garrett, Naomi Ruth 10 4.0 List
Gerrietts, Maggie Grace 10 4.0 List
Gorder, Eleanor Rose 10 4.0 List
Hansen, Annemarie Connie 10 4.0 List
Hanson, Caster Joseph 10 4.0 List
Heinzerling, Isabel Klare 10 4.0 List
Holley, Brooklyn Marie 10 4.0 List
Holloway, Chase Matthew 10 4.0 List
James, Kyleigh Elizabeth 10 4.0 List
Jennings, Lillie Marie 10 4.0 List
Kaur, Ishnoor 10 4.0 List
Kruger, Reed August 10 4.0 List
Latham, Abigail Elizabeth 10 4.0 List
Miles Jr., James Phillip 10 4.0 List
Miller, Brayden William 10 4.0 List
Mulholland, Audra Kate 10 4.0 List
Ondoma, Elizabeth Mwesigwa 10 4.0 List
Ott, Cayle J 10 4.0 List
Pals, Piper Stephanie Grace 10 4.0 List
Pham, Johnny Trieu 10 4.0 List
Philpott, Caroline Ai Jia 10 4.0 List
Pyatt, Jonathan Anthony 10 4.0 List
Rhodes, Hale James 10 4.0 List
Riordan, Ava Lyn 10 4.0 List
Sewell, Claudia Grace 10 4.0 List
Shipman, Alexander Joel 10 4.0 List
Spotts, Reggi Elle 10 4.0 List
Tobin, Megan Rae 10 4.0 List
Van Syoc, Kasey Jean 10 4.0 List
Wittnebel, Ella Christine 10 4.0 List
Yarahmadi, Justin Reza 10 4.0 List
Backer, Anthony Charles 9 4.0 List
Bailey, Caelyn Marie 9 4.0 List
Bartell, Gracie Belle 9 4.0 List
Berding, Maggie Gaye 9 4.0 List
Broers, Chloe Lin 9 4.0 List
Buhr, Adam Zachary 9 4.0 List
Burkhardt, Ellie Rose 9 4.0 List
Carolus, Isabel Melody 9 4.0 List
Davis, Savannah Rene 9 4.0 List
Flores, Celia Izabel 9 4.0 List
Haag, Aubrey Lorraine 9 4.0 List
Hansen, Janae Lee 9 4.0 List
Honn, Noah William 9 4.0 List
Howe, Landon Matthew 9 4.0 List
Juarez, Joseline 9 4.0 List
Klemesrud, Carter Lee 9 4.0 List
Lacour, Logan Blake 9 4.0 List
Michel, Zachary Alan 9 4.0 List
Nepple, Addyson Nicole 9 4.0 List
Philpott, Johnny Le Hai 9 4.0 List
Rish, Cadence Kristina 9 4.0 List
Ritzert, Benjamin Henry 9 4.0 List
Roman Jaimes, David Andres 9 4.0 List
Sajadian, Maya Toktam 9 4.0 List
Squier, Fenix Destinee 9 4.0 List
Teepe, Hailie Marie 9 4.0 List
TerHark, Erin Jenae 9 4.0 List
Thangaraj, Jonathan Udhayan 9 4.0 List
Trask, Machaela May 9 4.0 List
Watson, Ava Lauren 9 4.0 List
Whaley, Amiyah Kaena 9 4.0 List
Wickman, Olivia Marie 9 4.0 List
Willier, Karson Joseph 9 4.0 List
Anderson, Caden Kevin 10 Principal's List
Berding, Grace Amy 10 Principal's List
Bohls, Alexander William 10 Principal's List
Brandt, Greyson Addison 10 Principal's List
Bryant, Grace Elizabeth 10 Principal's List
Dhabalt, Maximus Doc 10 Principal's List
Dickinson, Paige Elizabeth 10 Principal's List
Harty, Isabelle Neal 10 Principal's List
Johanns, Logan Michael 10 Principal's List
Johanns, Sophie Clara 10 Principal's List
Johnson, Gina Lee 10 Principal's List
Kuhn, Rylan James 10 Principal's List
Lentz, Justin James 10 Principal's List
Lewerke, Ellea VenettaMae 10 Principal's List
Luong, Aiden Bernard 10 Principal's List
Martin, Sky Serene 10 Principal's List
Massawe, Austin Mark 10 Principal's List
McDonough, Kelsey Elizabeth 10 Principal's List
Mericle, Jacob Stanley 10 Principal's List
Niver, Nicholas Scott 10 Principal's List
Peterson, Averi Lynn 10 Principal's List
Phillips, Layla Rose 10 Principal's List
Philpott, Liberty Bing Ge 10 Principal's List
Roberts, Karleen Luraine 10 Principal's List
Schinagel, Delaney Marie 10 Principal's List
Scott, Kuper Justin 10 Principal's List
Solsaa, Ethan Donald 10 Principal's List
Stackhouse, Drevon Isaiah Vysean 10 Principal's List
Stroup, Owen Michael Loyd 10 Principal's List
Anderson, Mia Marie 9 Principal's List
Arnold, Krystan Syra 9 Principal's List
Bartelt, Olivia Jo 9 Principal's List
Boelman, Lillianne Rose 9 Principal's List
Brantner, Red Marie 9 Principal's List
Climmons, A'Nevaeh Racheal 9 Principal's List
Dietrich II, Timothy Edward 9 Principal's List
Eilers, Ava Louise 9 Principal's List
Esparza, Vanely 9 Principal's List
Fitzgerald, Graydon Hunter 9 Principal's List
Gutierrez, Kylie Adam 9 Principal's List
Haakenstad, Brandt Richard 9 Principal's List
Hackbart, August Jon 9 Principal's List
Halligan, Kennedee Mary Eileen 9 Principal's List
Halverson, Lauryn Lynn 9 Principal's List
Jacobsen, Hannah Joy 9 Principal's List
Lang, Max Joseph 9 Principal's List
Lewerke, Greta Emmelyn 9 Principal's List
Lief, Adeline Dodge 9 Principal's List
Morales, Saul Antonio 9 Principal's List
Mussman, Claire Elizabeth 9 Principal's List
Myers, Abigail Grace 9 Principal's List
Overland, Autumn MaryAlice 9 Principal's List
Reb, Elijah Scott 9 Principal's List
Rickers, Isaac Aiden 9 Principal's List
Ries, Josiah Carrson 9 Principal's List
Rojas, Alexander 9 Principal's List
Ruiz Guaman, Eliott Israel 9 Principal's List
Sampson, Claire Carolyn 9 Principal's List
Schultz, Ayla Ann 9 Principal's List
Schulze, Trenton Dean 9 Principal's List
Stankey, Madelyn Grace 9 Principal's List
Trujillo, Hannah Marie 9 Principal's List
Villarreal, Alfonso Federico 9 Principal's List
Weber, Haden James 9 Principal's List
Wickering, Brady Patrick 9 Principal's List
Young, Brooklynn Marie 9 Principal's List
Younke, Gaige Charles 9 Principal's List
Zarifovic, Edin 9 Principal's List
Adams, Anastasia Gabrielle 10 Honor Roll
Askildson, Aidin Travers 10 Honor Roll
Baker, Kiera Marie 10 Honor Roll
Bergman, Kylie Marie 10 Honor Roll
Burke, Nicholas James 10 Honor Roll
Conway, Mollie Marie 10 Honor Roll
Eppens, Asher True 10 Honor Roll
Falls, Jaelyn Charmine Marie 10 Honor Roll
Graves, Maria Reese 10 Honor Roll
Hines, Isaac Buchanan 10 Honor Roll
Lee, Ariel Marie 10 Honor Roll
Lee, Broderick McIntire 10 Honor Roll
Lukes, Makayla Rae 10 Honor Roll
Mapvailo, Kaitlyn Binti 10 Honor Roll
Martz, Lucas Phillip 10 Honor Roll
Meninzor, Ditra 10 Honor Roll
Munson, Kamina Desirae 10 Honor Roll
Northrup, Akia Kae 10 Honor Roll
Onder, Grace Anne 10 Honor Roll
Platts, Shawn Alan 10 Honor Roll
Post, Jasmin Rae 10 Honor Roll
Prelip, Conner Eugene 10 Honor Roll
Renchin, Mikayla Alleen 10 Honor Roll
Walker, Celestial Ahana 10 Honor Roll
Wasicek, Ella Rose 10 Honor Roll
Witte, Haley Marie 10 Honor Roll
Worple, Blake Andrew 10 Honor Roll
Authier, Ellie Reann 9 Honor Roll
Baker, Ethan David 9 Honor Roll
Bjugan, Annaka Rae 9 Honor Roll
Byrd, Lilyana Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll
Caballero Torres, Elvin Humberto 9 Honor Roll
Cherry, Khandice Bree 9 Honor Roll
Conroy, Faith Marie 9 Honor Roll
Donachricha, Joseph Jayden 9 Honor Roll
Donald, Jack Gibson 9 Honor Roll
Hinson, Ryan Marshall 9 Honor Roll
Kudej, Ethan Robert 9 Honor Roll
Mussman, Jackson Robert 9 Honor Roll
Orton, Wyatt Scot 9 Honor Roll
Perez, Navina Krystal 9 Honor Roll
Prince, Carter James 9 Honor Roll
Prince, Dmitri Nicholas 9 Honor Roll
Retterath, Zoey Zella 9 Honor Roll
Sarik Jr., Michael James 9 Honor Roll
Schlitter, Macy Jean 9 Honor Roll
Servantez, Mia Kay 9 Honor Roll
Shackleton-Hatch, KyJanae Sariahna Latisha 9 Honor Roll
Steenblock, Taylor Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll
Torres, Kastella Kay-Lorraine 9 Honor Roll
Vega, Angela Lucille Belle 9 Honor Roll
Whipple, Kaya Mae 9 Honor Roll
Zimmerle, Madison Anna 9 Honor Roll