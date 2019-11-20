The Mason City Gun Show will be held Saturday at the North Iowa Events Center.
The show will feature numerous tables of vendors of modern and antique weapons. All local and federal laws will be followed.
The show is sponsored by the River City Rifle & Pistol Club. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
on Nov 23rd-24th, 2019 in Mason City, IA. This Mason City gun show is held at North Iowa Events Center and hosted by River City Rifle & Pistol Club.
