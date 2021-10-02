 Skip to main content
Mason City Friends of the Public Library to hold annual meeting

Mason City Public Library weblogo

Mason City Public Library

 Lisa Grouette

Iowa researcher and writer Linda McCann will give a talk on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Mason City Public Library.

McCann will give her insights on writing non-fiction.

The Friends of the Library will hold its annual meeting with a special performance by Duffy Hudson at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Mason City Public Library. Hudson is an actor, director, writer, and filmmaker who frequently tours the U.S. with his one man shows. His topic on this date will be the famous unsolved mystery of The Black Dahlia.

All are welcome to this free event. For more information, please call the library at 641-421-3668.

