The Iowa Department for Human Services will host a Community Partnerships for Protecting Children Immersion 101 training session from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Mason City DHS office, 525 Ninth St. SE.
Community Partnerships for Protecting Children works to reduce negative childhood experiences, promote everyone's responsibility in protecting our children, and build safety networks.
To register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094DA9A623A0FC1-immersion. Anyone with questions can contact Melissa Clough, MS FMC & P4C CPPC Decat coordinator 641-257-6718 or via email mclough@dhs.state.ia.us
