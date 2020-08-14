Mason City college access network wins award

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The $587,350 awarded for fiscal year 2021 brings the total awarded since the program’s inception in 2015 to $2,218,350. Local College Access Networks, or LCANs, use a framework known as collective impact, bringing together leaders in education, business, government, philanthropy, and nonprofits to break down barriers to higher education. Iowa College Aid provides funding, training, and technical assistance.