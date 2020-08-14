Mason City college access network wins award

Mason City College Access Network has received $44,361 to continue its work increasing college attainment, according to Iowa College Aid.
The $587,350 awarded for fiscal year 2021 brings the total awarded since the program’s inception in 2015 to $2,218,350. Local College Access Networks, or LCANs, use a framework known as collective impact, bringing together leaders in education, business, government, philanthropy, and nonprofits to break down barriers to higher education. Iowa College Aid provides funding, training, and technical assistance.
Other one-year grants were made in July to the following LCANs:
• Aligned Impact Muscatine (AIM), $50,000
• Black Hawk County CAN, $50,000
• Carroll Area CAN, $50,000
• Dubuque CAN, $49,234
• Latinos CAN, $59,825
• Mission Possible Franklin County, $46,775
• OPT-in CAN for System Involved Youth, $50,000
• Ottumwa Cradle-College-Career (C3), $49,776
• Quad Cities CAN, $37,500
• Queer Supports Advisory Team (QSAT), $49,878.82
• Story County CAN, $50,000
Iowa College Aid is a state agency that makes college possible for all Iowans. For more information, go to IowaCollegeAid.gov
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa College Aid suspended new applications this year.
