Mason City Chamber receives 'Chamber of the Year' Award
Mason City Chamber receives 'Chamber of the Year' Award

The Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives organization recently honored the Mason City Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting in Ankeny.

The Chamber of the Year award recognizes an Iowa chamber for its superior service to the business community, contributions to community and economic development, maintaining sound fiscal policies and its government advocacy efforts.

Mason City Chamber of Commerce

Robin Anderson has served as the chamber's president and CEO since 2001. Marketing & Leadership Development Director Allyson Krull joined the staff in 2014 and Membership Director Colleen Frein has been on the team since 2015. In 2016, Kativa Weitzel, who had previously served as a college intern, was hired as program director.

