Mason City Arena wins sustainability award

The Mason City Arena recently received an award from 1000 Friends of Iowa.

The arena was one of 10 recipients of its Best Development Awards for 2020 in eight categories. The recipients were chosen because they implemented the efficient use of resources to develop sustainable communities and provide a high quality of life.

In the Renovated Civic category, the Mason City Arena in Mason City was selected for converting a vacant shopping mall space into an ice skating arena to fit the recreational needs of the community.

The Best Development Award Program recognizes projects in up to 12 different categories as a way for 1000 Friends of Iowa to honor smart land use and sustainable communities. All of the award recipients help advance sustainability across Iowa by considering site design, outdoor and indoor environmental impact, community and public use, and long-term benefits.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held in January, and will be open to the public.

Founded in 1998, 1000 Friends of Iowa iocuses on promoting responsible land use in community, state, and federal development decisions. Its mission is to unite Iowans in efforts to protect farmland and natural areas, revitalize neighborhoods, towns and cities, and improve quality of life for future generations.

