Mason City Alternative School awards scholarships
Mason City Alternative School recently released its Class of 2020 scholarship list.

The following students were honored:

NIACC Foundation Area 2 High School Scholarship

$500-Michael L. J. Perez

The Education Foundation of Mason City Public Schools

$500-Jerimiyah D. Winfrey

NIACC Link Scholarship (Ward Harrison Memorial)

$500-Zoe Thornblade

River City Sunrise Rotary Club

$500-Brandi L. Neve 

N. IA. Comm. Credit Union Peter P. Allos Memorial Scholarship

$500-Daren J. Barnett

$500-Kylie K. Boehmer

$500-Mackenzie R. Horst

$300-Kira M. Meyer

$200-Jerimiyah D. Winfrey 

Glen and Susan Hendershot

$500-Jerimiyah D. Winfrey

Mason City Alternative School

$500-Jaynayah C. Carey

$500-Kourtney E. Krumm

$500-Kennedie A. Scott

The Ella Amina Perseverance Scholarship

$200-Kylie K. Boehmer

Elevate Iowa Scholarship (Private)

$500 Ethan C. Molitor

