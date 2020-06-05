Mason City Alternative School awards scholarships

Mason City Alternative School recently released its Class of 2020 scholarship list.
The following students were honored:
NIACC Foundation Area 2 High School Scholarship
$500-Michael L. J. Perez
The Education Foundation of Mason City Public Schools
$500-Jerimiyah D. Winfrey
NIACC Link Scholarship (Ward Harrison Memorial)
$500-Zoe Thornblade
River City Sunrise Rotary Club
$500-Brandi L. Neve
N. IA. Comm. Credit Union Peter P. Allos Memorial Scholarship
$500-Daren J. Barnett
$500-Kylie K. Boehmer
$500-Mackenzie R. Horst
$300-Kira M. Meyer
$200-Jerimiyah D. Winfrey
Glen and Susan Hendershot
$500-Jerimiyah D. Winfrey
Mason City Alternative School
$500-Jaynayah C. Carey
$500-Kourtney E. Krumm
$500-Kennedie A. Scott
The Ella Amina Perseverance Scholarship
$200-Kylie K. Boehmer
Elevate Iowa Scholarship (Private)
$500 Ethan C. Molitor
