March For Our Lives Iowa will sponsor a 2020 Iowa Senatorial Candidate Town Hall dedicated to addressing gun violence in the United States.
The event will be held at noon at the Cedar Falls High School Auditorium. Candidates will have the opportunity to directly engage local voters and present their plans to address America’s gun violence epidemic.
Candidates from all political parties have been invited to the event. So far, Democratic candidates Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro have confirmed their participation in the event. Senator Ernst and Theresa Greenfield have yet to confirm their attendance.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
“Gun violence has become a leading issue for Iowans and it’s important that our communities hold open discussions with political leaders to develop solid, life saving, legislative change,” said Kevin Drahos, March For Our Lives Iowa state director.
Gun deaths in the United States have reached their highest level in almost 40 years, with nearly 40,000 Americans killed by a gun in 2017. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2007 to 2016, 2,253 Iowans were killed with a gun. This breaks down to 1,846 gun-related suicides, 325 homicides, 38 unintentional shootings, 21 shootings by law enforcement, and 23 gun deaths for which the intent could not be determined.
During the 2018 midterms, gun policy was ranked as a very important issue by 69 percent of voters in a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center. That ranked it ahead of taxes, Medicare, Social Security, immigration, and all but two other issues.
In Iowa, the 2018 midterms saw the highest participation of young voters aged 18–24 since 2002, with gun violence and the fear of mass shootings a top issue driving their decision to vote.
