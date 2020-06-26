Manly Specialty Care hires new administrator
0 comments

Manly Specialty Care hires new administrator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kayla Gomez has joined the staff at Manly Specialty Care as provisional administrator. She brings with her years of experience working in a variety of roles in skilled nursing care and a wealth of knowledge.

Kayla Gomez

Kayla Gomez

As a child, Gomez often accompanied her grandmother to her job as an activities director in their local long term facility. When she was old enough, she became a CNA, a position she held for 5 years. These experiences led her to study and obtain a bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in public administration from Aurora University in Aurora, Ill.

Manly Specialty Care is a non-profit, 43-bed skilled nursing facility offering rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care, long term care and hospice care. Manly Specialty Care is owned and operated by West Des Moines-based Care Initiatives, Iowa’s largest not-for-profit skilled nursing care and senior care provider. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boehmer, 50 years
Anniversaries

Boehmer, 50 years

Dan Boehmer and Janet (McKim) Boehmer, of Apache Junction, AZ, were married June 26, 1970, in Mason City. They will be celebrating their 50th …

Fahrney, 66 years
Anniversaries

Fahrney, 66 years

Mason City- Maurice and Jeanette (Williams) Fahrney were united in marriage on June 18, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News