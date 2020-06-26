Manly Specialty Care hires new administrator

Kayla Gomez has joined the staff at Manly Specialty Care as provisional administrator. She brings with her years of experience working in a variety of roles in skilled nursing care and a wealth of knowledge.

As a child, Gomez often accompanied her grandmother to her job as an activities director in their local long term facility. When she was old enough, she became a CNA, a position she held for 5 years. These experiences led her to study and obtain a bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in public administration from Aurora University in Aurora, Ill.