Make pancakes for Kids Day at the Floyd County Museum
Floyd County Historical Museum
Floyd County Museum website

You really can't miss when you offer BOTH a scavenger hunt AND pancakes. 

Floyd County Museum’s next Kid’s Day is from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday. Activities will include chalk drawings, a scavenger hunt and make-your-own pancakes. Call 641-228-1099 by Friday to register your first-through third-grader.

The museum is located at 500 Gilbert St. in Charles City.

