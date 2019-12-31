Make pancakes for Kids Day at the Floyd County Museum

You really can't miss when you offer BOTH a scavenger hunt AND pancakes.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Floyd County Museum’s next Kid’s Day is from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday. Activities will include chalk drawings, a scavenger hunt and make-your-own pancakes. Call 641-228-1099 by Friday to register your first-through third-grader.
The museum is located at 500 Gilbert St. in Charles City.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today