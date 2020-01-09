You are the owner of this article.
Maggie Breister promoted to Lichtsinn RV marketing manager
Maggie Breister was recently promoted to the Marketing Manager at Lichtsinn RV, in Forest City.

Maggie started with Lichtsinn RV in December of 2017 after coming to them from Winnebago Industries where she was a product marketing specialist.

In her new role Breister will oversee all marketing activities at Lichtsinn RV. People come from across the United States and Canada to purchase RVs from Lichtsinn RV and the Lichtsinn RV marketing team is charged with marketing the dealership.

Maggie Breister

Lichtsinn RV has been named by Winnebago Industries Inc., as the Top North American Sales Award – North American Top Dealer for the fifth consecutive year. They have been awarded the Top Volume Motor Home Dealer in the State of Iowa for the past 18 years and have earned the Winnebago Flying W Customer Service Satisfaction Award (previously called the Circle of Excellence) for the past 26 years.

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, they offer Winnebago and Winnebago Touring Coach motor homes. 

Lichtsinn RV
