MacNider Art Museum will host its annual holiday festivities on Friday and Saturday.
All events are free.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday with MacNider: Off the Clock! Jazz pianist Sam Crosser will perform holiday favorites. The night out will include wine and festive hors d’oeuvres.
You have free articles remaining.
The Holiday Open House, is 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, where young artists will be able to participate in a variety of make-and-take activities, including writing letters to Santa for special delivery. The jolly old elf himself will also be available for pictures.
Mayor Bill Schickel will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Holiday cookies and punch will be available.
The MacNider Art Museum is open throughout the holiday season, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.