MacNider holiday open house

Children visit with Santa Claus at a previous MacNider open house.

 Submitted photo

MacNider Art Museum will host its annual holiday festivities on Friday and Saturday.

All events are free.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday with MacNider: Off the Clock! Jazz pianist Sam Crosser will perform holiday favorites. The night out will include wine and festive hors d’oeuvres.

The Holiday Open House, is 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, where young artists will be able to participate in a variety of make-and-take activities, including writing letters to Santa for special delivery. The jolly old elf himself will also be available for pictures.

Mayor Bill Schickel will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Holiday cookies and punch will be available.

The MacNider Art Museum is open throughout the holiday season, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

