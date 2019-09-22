The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum will present another session of its Lunch ‘n’ Learn program on Tuesday.
The Lunch ‘n’ Learn session in September will feature “Introduction to the Fiber Art of Quilting” with guest speaker Mary Baker.
Baker started her first quilt in 1976.
“Accurately counting the number of bed quilts, wall hangings, table runners and couch quilts I have made over the last 30 years would be impossible,” Baker said.
Her quilts involve machine piecing, hand applique in cotton and wool, machine applique, paper-piecing, hand and machine quilting, foundation piecing, stack-and-whack, fabric painting and fabric coloring and dyeing. She also worked at the Country Threads Quilt Shop in Garner - the nation’s only “Full Service Quilt Shop in a Chicken Coop” - from the 1990’s through 2014.
The program will run from noon to 1 p.m. and is open to the general public. Participants are invited to bring their lunches if they desire.
Admission to the museum is free and open to the public Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is located at 303 2nd Street SE, Mason City, Iowa.
More information about exhibits, programs, and events can be found at the Museum’s website at www.macniderart.org, at its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666.
