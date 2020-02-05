MacNider film series continues with 'Driftless'

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s 2020 Winter Film Series, Films in February, continues at 2 p.m. Saturday with "Decoding the Driftless."

Admission to all films is free. Popcorn will be provided.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After the film the museum will host a discussion group for any who would like to attend. George Howe, a producer of the film, will be in attendance.

The Driftless Region is an area in southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and the extreme northwestern corner of Illinois that escaped the flattening effects of glaciation, and is consequently characterized by steep, forested ridges, deeply carved river valleys, and karst geology characterized by spring-fed waterfalls and cold-water trout streams.

For more information about the Film Series or for a complete list of films with descriptions, please visit www.macniderart.org (Events & Programs) or call 641-421-3666. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is located at 303 Second St. SE, Mason City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.