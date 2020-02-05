You are the owner of this article.
MacNider film series continues with 'Driftless'
MacNider film series continues with 'Driftless'

'Decoding the Driftless'
Jaci Smith

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s 2020 Winter Film Series, Films in February, continues at 2 p.m. Saturday with "Decoding the Driftless."

Admission to all films is free. Popcorn will be provided.

After the film the museum will host a discussion group for any who would like to attend. George Howe, a producer of the film, will be in attendance. 

The Driftless Region is an area in southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and the extreme northwestern corner of Illinois that escaped the flattening effects of glaciation, and is consequently characterized by steep, forested ridges, deeply carved river valleys, and karst geology characterized by spring-fed waterfalls and cold-water trout streams. 

For more information about the Film Series or for a complete list of films with descriptions, please visit www.macniderart.org (Events & Programs) or call 641-421-3666. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is located at 303 Second St. SE, Mason City.

