Lutheran Services wins $5,000 for Cerro Gordo County
Lutheran Services wins $5,000 for Cerro Gordo County

Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $5,000 from the Farrer Endowment Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo County.

Families are connected with an LSI parent educator, who provides guidance and support for raising children in a safe home. Parents are also connected to resources in their community, including affordable housing, job training, food pantries. This service is provided at no cost to Cerro Gordo County families and is available for parents until their child is five years old.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSI home visits have been provided virtually, with families receiving digital resources or contactless delivery.

To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

Lutheran Services in Iowa
