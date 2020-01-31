Lutheran Services receives $5,000 from Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust

Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $5,000 from the Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust to support LSI’s Family Safety, Risk, and Permanency services in Cerro Gordo County.

LSI is a selected provider of FSRP through Iowa’s Department of Human Services. FSRP services support families in crisis who are at risk of abuse or neglect. Through regular visits with families, LSI staff use a strengths-based approach to keep Iowa families together whenever safely possible.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

