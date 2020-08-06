LSI receives $5,000 from First Citizens Bank for early childhood education

Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $5,000 from First Citizens Bank to support LSI’s Early Childhood Services in Cerro Gordo County.
The programming strives to build happy, healthy futures for families and young children through in-home parent education and empowerment. Families are connected with an LSI parent educator, who provides guidance and support for raising children in a safe, loving home. Parents are also connected to resources in their community, including affordable housing, job training, food pantries, and more. This service is provided at no cost to Cerro Gordo families and is available for parents until their child is five years old.
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.
