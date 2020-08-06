LSI receives $5,000 from First Citizens Bank for early childhood education

The programming strives to build happy, healthy futures for families and young children through in-home parent education and empowerment. Families are connected with an LSI parent educator, who provides guidance and support for raising children in a safe, loving home. Parents are also connected to resources in their community, including affordable housing, job training, food pantries, and more. This service is provided at no cost to Cerro Gordo families and is available for parents until their child is five years old.