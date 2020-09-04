 Skip to main content
Local Wartburg College students receive diplomas
Local Wartburg College students receive diplomas

Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 276 students during a virtual Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 24.

Those receiving diplomas include:

Rebecca Buchanan, of Hampton, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English. She is the daughter of Mike and Linda Buchanan.

Caleb Bushbaum, of Osage, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology. He is the son of Kelly Heard and Lance Bushbaum.

Shay Carolan, of Charles City, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology. She is the daughter of Debbie Carolan and Gregory Carolan.

Maxwell Forsyth, of Charles City, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. He is the son of Donna J. Forsyth and Mark Forsyth.

John Krull, of Hampton, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of music education in music education. He is the son of Paul and Cynthia Krull.

Jacob Kuhlemeier, of Rockwell, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. He is the son of Mike and Kelly Kuhlemeier.

Benjamin Mason, of Clear Lake, graduated with a bachelor of arts in biology. He is the son of Timothy and Kelli Mason.

Olivia Pederson, of Mason City, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. She is the daughter of Michael A. and Kendra Pederson.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students. 

