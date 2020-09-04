Local Wartburg College students receive diplomas

Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 276 students during a virtual Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 24.
Those receiving diplomas include:
Rebecca Buchanan, of Hampton, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English. She is the daughter of Mike and Linda Buchanan.
Caleb Bushbaum, of Osage, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology. He is the son of Kelly Heard and Lance Bushbaum.
Shay Carolan, of Charles City, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology. She is the daughter of Debbie Carolan and Gregory Carolan.
Maxwell Forsyth, of Charles City, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. He is the son of Donna J. Forsyth and Mark Forsyth.
John Krull, of Hampton, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of music education in music education. He is the son of Paul and Cynthia Krull.
Jacob Kuhlemeier, of Rockwell, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. He is the son of Mike and Kelly Kuhlemeier.
Benjamin Mason, of Clear Lake, graduated with a bachelor of arts in biology. He is the son of Timothy and Kelli Mason.
Olivia Pederson, of Mason City, graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. She is the daughter of Michael A. and Kendra Pederson.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!