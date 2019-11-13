{{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 doctor of pharmacy students to participated in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy's annual White Coat Ceremony staged in late August at the UI's Hancher Auditorium.

The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. In addition to reciting the Oath of the Pharmacist, the students were "coated" by members of the UI's College of Pharmacy Genesis Board, a group of young alumni whose mission is to provide opportunities that enhance the student experience and facilitate student success.

The following North Iowa students received white coats:

Keaton Higgins, Belmond; Matthew Hamilton, Algona; Emily Leerar, Britt; and Milagro Michels-Cordao, Charles City.

