More than 100 doctor of pharmacy students to participated in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy's annual White Coat Ceremony staged in late August at the UI's Hancher Auditorium.
The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. In addition to reciting the Oath of the Pharmacist, the students were "coated" by members of the UI's College of Pharmacy Genesis Board, a group of young alumni whose mission is to provide opportunities that enhance the student experience and facilitate student success.
The following North Iowa students received white coats:
You have free articles remaining.
Keaton Higgins, Belmond; Matthew Hamilton, Algona; Emily Leerar, Britt; and Milagro Michels-Cordao, Charles City.
To learn more about the University of Iowa, visit https://uiowa.edu/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.