Local students make Des Moines Area Community College honors lists
Derek Straube, of Rudd, was named to the Des Moines Area Community College Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Alicia Ulve, of Manly, was named to the Des Moines Area Community College Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.

