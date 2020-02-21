Local students make Des Moines Area Community College honors lists

Derek Straube, of Rudd, was named to the Des Moines Area Community College Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Alicia Ulve, of Manly, was named to the Des Moines Area Community College Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.