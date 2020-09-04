Local students graduate Luther College

Four residents of Mason City participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2020 during a Virtual Commencement ceremony on May 24.
• Brooke Greenwood received a bachelor of arts degree in health.
• Matthew James Lensing received bachelor of arts degrees in German and English.
• Kelsey Stine received a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and earned magna cum laude honors.
• Blake Weitzel received a bachelor of arts degree in music.
Luther College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduates.
