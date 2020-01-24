Local students graduate Allen College

Allen College, of Waterloo, conferred 50 bachelor of science in nursing degrees, 23 master of science of nursing degrees and 21 master of science in occupational therapy degrees at its commencement ceremony on Dec. 20 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
The following students were awarded bachelor of science in nursing degrees from the school: Carlie Eckenrod, Mason City, Magna Cum Laude; Carney Frahm, Clear Lake; Keely Landt, Charles City, Cum Laude.
