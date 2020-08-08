Local organizations receive grants from First Citizens Bank's foundation

Forty-nine area organizations were the recipients of $293,995 in donations in the first half of 2020, from First Citizens Charitable Foundation, Inc.
Recipients are: Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation $25,000; Charles City Community School District $10,000; Charles H. MacNider Art Museum $2,000; Chickasaw Event Center $1,000; Elderbridge Agency on Aging $5,000; Everybody Plays Inclusive Playground $5,000; Floyd County Historical Society $15,000; Food Bank of Iowa $5,000; Forest City Education Foundation $1,000; Franklin County Fair Association $5,000; Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa $5,000; Hansen-Have American Legion Post 658 $2,000; IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center $5,000; Iowa College Foundation $5,000; Iowa Legal Aid $5,000; Kanawha Swimming Pool $2,000; Lawler Firefighters Foundation, Inc. $10,000; Lutheran Services in Iowa $5,000; Main Street Mason City $5,000; Mason City Chamber of Commerce $5,000; Mason City Chamber of Commerce Foundation $5,000; Mason City Instrumental Music Boosters $9,000; Mason City Senior Activity Center $1,000; Mitchell County Memorial Foundation, Inc. $25,000; Mohawk Market $2,000; Mora Area Fire Department $10,000; Mora Elementary School Special Education Department $1,700; Mora Food Pantry $5,000; Mora Public Library $6,000; National 19th Amendment Society $5,000; New Hampton Police Dept. $4,050; NIACC Foundation $20,450; NIACOG Housing Trust Fund, Inc $5,000; Northeast Iowa Food Bank $10,000; Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless $10,000; Northwood-Kensett Booster Club $5,000; Ogilvie Public Schools $3,295; One Heartland $5,000; Post 733 San Juan-Marne Veterans of Foreign Wars $3,000; Project Flo Association $2,000; Rockwell Lions Club $2,000; Salvation Army Adult Day Health Center $1,000; Spin Development Cycling Team (Spin Devo) $2,500; St. Ansgar Historic School Project, Inc. $2,500; Stebens Children’s Theatre $3,000; The World Food Prize Foundation $10,000; Trailside Park Committee $2,500; West Hancock Community School District $5,000; Winnebago Council, Boy Scouts of America $5,000.
First Citizens Charitable Foundation Inc., was organized to distribute funds to charitable, religious, educational and health care institutions in North Iowa and Minnesota. Application deadlines are June 1 and Nov. 15 of each year. Organizations wishing to apply for funding should visit the First Citizens Bank website at www.myfcb.bank and click on “Charitable Foundation” at the bottom of the page for the official application form and criteria.
