Local nature haven offers outdoor activities and hands-on learning

Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.

And it has just completed a nearly $400,000 renovation of its exhibits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The center includes a library, auditorium, playful learning center, mounted animals, and live aquarium displays of local reptiles, amphibians, and fish. Just outside the building is a small amphitheatre, bird-feeding station, and picnic area.

Miles of combined paved, gravel, and dirt trails surround the center, which allow for all skill levels of hiking, as well as mountain biking, snow biking, snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing.

The grounds also feature scenic lookout points, a hike-in primitive campsite, lakeside dog training area, and designated equestrian parking and trails.

Lime Creek Nature Center is located immediately north of Mason City on U.S. Highway 65 N. Find them on Facebook for details and event information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.