Local nature haven offers outdoor activities and hands-on learning
Local nature haven offers outdoor activities and hands-on learning

Skiing

Cross-country skiing is a popular activity at Lime Creek Nature Center.

Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about our area’s wildlife and natural resources.

And it has just completed a nearly $400,000 renovation of its exhibits.

The center includes a library, auditorium, playful learning center, mounted animals, and live aquarium displays of local reptiles, amphibians, and fish. Just outside the building is a small amphitheatre, bird-feeding station, and picnic area.

Miles of combined paved, gravel, and dirt trails surround the center, which allow for all skill levels of hiking, as well as mountain biking, snow biking, snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing.

The grounds also feature scenic lookout points, a hike-in primitive campsite, lakeside dog training area, and designated equestrian parking and trails.

Lime Creek Nature Center is located immediately north of Mason City on U.S. Highway 65 N. Find them on Facebook for details and event information.

