Local librarian publishes book
Local librarian publishes book

Chelsea Price, public library director in Meservey, recently published a book for library directors and staff called "209 Big Programming Ideas for Small Budgets."

Published by the American Library Association and endorsed by the Association for Small and Rural Libraries, the book is meant to help staff at libraries of all sizes plan programs at a low cost for all ages. The book also covers marketing programs, fundraising and job-related burnout. The book is for sale through the ALA store and Amazon.

Book cover

Meservey Library director Chelsea Price published a book about library programming.
