Local Citizens Climate Lobby to host Zoom on carbon pricing bill

Luther College’s Center for Sustainable Communities, in partnership with the Northeast Iowa chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, is hosting a webinar on “Faith, Social Justice, and Climate Advocacy.”

The event will take place via Zoom from 7-8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Carbon pricing is a market-based strategy to drive up the cost of fossil fuels. As prices increase, consumption declines and thus emissions decline. To address the issue of regressive impact, legislation called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been introduced in Congress. Two speakers affiliated with Citizens Climate Lobby will provide an overview of the legislation and explain why they both support it and believe it is consistent with their faith commitments.

Valentina Harmjanz is a medical student at the University of Texas and serves as a Latino Catholic Outreach Presenter in Texas for Citizens Climate Lobby. Juan Rios is Citizens Climate Lobby’s liaison to the 9th Congressional District in the State of New York.

Both speakers will be introduced by Ross Hadley, a Luther College alum, a small business owner in Decorah, a City Council member, and a member of the Northeast Iowa chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Find the link at luther.edu/events.

