'Llama, Llama' comes to life on the NIACC stage

The New York Times bestselling books, "Llama, Llama" by Anna Dewdney are coming to life on the NIACC stage.
It’s the end of the day for the Llama family. After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can’t wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends (the toys) are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep except they need a bedtime story, a goodnight kiss, and a drink of water. But where's Mama Llama?
The show hits the stage at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the NIACC Auditorium. Tickets are $25 and everyone attending, regardless of age, is required to have one. You can purchase tickets online at NIACC.edu/.