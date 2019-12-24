Live music at the Mason City Library

If you need some me time after the chaos of Christmas, the Mason City Library has you covered.

On Thursday and Friday this week the library is offering music from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the library's commons area.

On Thursday, you can hear The Hats, a local band that plays everything from Woody Guthrie to Tom Waits to the Gershwins.

Friday will see Paul Betz, a Mason City native now based in the Twin Cities. Betz performs as a jazz pianist as well as a sideman in a number of bands, most recently the Fringe Pipes.

Pick up a good read, curl up in a chair and let the music soothe your spirit.

