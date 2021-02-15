Lion’s Club seeks creative minds for new Charles City flag

The Charles City Lions Club is holding a public contest to design a new flag to represent the community. The winning design(s) will receive up to $250, and will be on public display in the park for the foreseeable future.

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Lions Club replaced the old single flag pole memorial in Central Park this past year with a larger, 3-pole memorial complete with landscaping, surrounding pavers and benches. The U.S. and Iowa flags will be displayed on two of the poles, but the third is being reserved for a new Charles City flag.

Anyone can enter the flag design contest, with entries to be accepted through March 12, 2021. All entries must include a color design, preferably on an 8.5”-by-11” sheet of paper, as well as the entrant’s name, address, phone number, email address (optional), a description of the flag colors and why, along with an explanation of what your flag design signifies. There is a $5 entry fee required with each entry, made payable to Community Revitalization which is working with the Lions Club on this project.