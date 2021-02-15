Lion’s Club seeks creative minds for new Charles City flag

The Charles City Lions Club is holding a public contest to design a new flag to represent the community. The winning design(s) will receive up to $250, and will be on public display in the park for the foreseeable future.
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Lions Club replaced the old single flag pole memorial in Central Park this past year with a larger, 3-pole memorial complete with landscaping, surrounding pavers and benches. The U.S. and Iowa flags will be displayed on two of the poles, but the third is being reserved for a new Charles City flag.
Anyone can enter the flag design contest, with entries to be accepted through March 12, 2021. All entries must include a color design, preferably on an 8.5”-by-11” sheet of paper, as well as the entrant’s name, address, phone number, email address (optional), a description of the flag colors and why, along with an explanation of what your flag design signifies. There is a $5 entry fee required with each entry, made payable to Community Revitalization which is working with the Lions Club on this project.
There is no limit to how many entries an individual or group may submit. Entries should be dropped off in a sealed envelope or mailed to the Community Revitalization office at 401 North Main St., Charles City IA 50616. You can also email pdf formats to info@charlescitychamber.com. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on, or postmarked by, March 12.
Once the entries are all received, a committee of community representatives will sort through and select its top five designs. Those will then be displayed in the windows at 401 North Main St. for the public to view over the course of one week and vote for their favorites by emailing their choices to info@charlescitychamber.com. The selection committee will then tabulate the votes and consider them in choosing the winning design(s). The new Charles City flag will then be unveiled at the flag pole memorial ceremony in the park on May 3.
For more information, please contact Community Revitalization at (641) 228-2335 or email the address above.