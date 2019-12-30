You are the owner of this article.
Lime Creek will have the fires burning and the cocoa warming on Friday
“Christmas Break at Lime Creek” will be held from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. on Friday at the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Get the kids out of the house to enjoy a peak at new displays, a craft, and a hike in search of animal signs.

Woodpecker at Lime Creek

Woodrow the Woodpecker

There will be a warm fire burning and hot chocolate will be served. Pre-registration is required - call 423-5309. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

