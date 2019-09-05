Two trail closures will be in effect at the Lime Creek Conservation Area on Sunday during the Lime Creek Nature Center’s Fall Festival Celebration.
The Quarry Lake Trail will be closed to all public use from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. to allow for various activities in the Quarry Lake area. The entire trail system will be closed to horses from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. due to trail activities occurring at this organized event.
Call 641-423-5309 for more information.
