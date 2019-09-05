{{featured_button_text}}

Two trail closures will be in effect at the Lime Creek Conservation Area on Sunday during the Lime Creek Nature Center’s Fall Festival Celebration.

Lime Creek Fall Festival 2017 -07

Sierra Roach participates in a minnow race at the 2017 Lime Creek Fall Festival.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Quarry Lake Trail will be closed to all public use from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. to allow for various activities in the Quarry Lake area. The entire trail system will be closed to horses from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. due to trail activities occurring at this organized event.

Call 641-423-5309 for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments