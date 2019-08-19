The Lime Creek Nature Center and Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board will host their annual Fall Festival on Sept. 8 at the nature center located just north of Mason City off Highway 65. A variety of activities will be held throughout the day for the public to enjoy.
Activities include canoeing/kayaking, air rifles, archery, trail tram rides, crafts, squirrel feeder building, Dutch oven cooking, monarch butterfly tagging, minnow races, and more.
A complete schedule of activities for the festival is available on the LCNC’s website at: www.cgcounty.org (click on departments/Lime Creek Nature Center).
A lunch of grilled burgers & brats will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a prize drawing held at the end of the event at 2:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to provide a wide variety of recreational activities, so there is something for everyone who attends,” said LCNC naturalist Todd Von Ehwegen. “People can choose specific activities that appeal to them, or stay for the whole day and enjoy them all.”
There is no cost to attend the celebration but registration is required. Registration for Lime Creek Nature Center members will be accepted beginning immediately; it will open to non-members beginning on Thursday and ending at noon Sept. 5.
Call 641-423-5309 to register or for more information.
