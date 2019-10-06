{{featured_button_text}}

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and Lime Creek Nature Center Foundation are sponsoring their annual Halloween Hike from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Groups of hikers will be led through the trails of Lime Creek on a 40-minute hike, encountering various creatures along the way. The hike will not be scary, but an educational experience for the whole family. Refreshments will be served following the hike. Children 10 years old and under are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and are welcome to participate in a costume contest that will be held in conjunction with the hike.

A group of children dressed in Halloween costumes and their families stops to listen to one of several skits along the hiking trail intended to teach them about what animals do to survive during the winter months during the Lime Creek Nature Center’s annual Halloween Hike.

Reservations are required and the fee is $3 per person. Call 423-5309 to make reservations or for more information.

