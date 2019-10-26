{{featured_button_text}}

An After School Special with the Science Center of Iowa will be held at the Lime Creek Nature Center from 4–6 p.m. on Monday.

At 4 p.m. the Science Center will present “Global Soundscapes” (grades 3-12): What do vibrations look like in slow motion? How do animals use sound to survive? What do sounds tell us about the health of our planet? Learn how the sounds around us can tell us more than we think about the environment in this interactive presentation!

At 5 p.m. the Science Center will present “Earth Plays Rough” (grades 2-8): Witness the drama of natural disasters in this crash course on the moving and shaking of our planet, from severe weather to earthquakes and volcanoes. Students will have a blast while gaining new knowledge of how Earth works!

There is no charge but registration is required by calling 641-423-5309. This program is funded by River City Kiwanis.

