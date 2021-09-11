Lime Creek taking registrations for 'Timber Trot'

Lime Creek Nature Center is now taking registrations for its annual “Timber Trot,” run, which will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at the center located just north of Mason City off Hwy. 65.

The early registration fee (by Friday) is $30; after that $35. Participants must register by Sept. 24 to guarantee a shirt. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place for both male and female runners in the following age categories: 20 and under, 21-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and over.

This five-mile trail run is for everyone from those who enjoy competing against others to those who just want to take a leisurely jog for some great scenery and exercise.

To register call Carrie Berg at 641-210-7005 or download a registration brochure at: https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/lime-creek.

