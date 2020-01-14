Lime Creek's Winter Festival is Saturday

The Lime Creek Nature Center’s Annual Winter Festival will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the nature center.

Scheduled activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow bike demo, indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts, candle making, and nature crafts. Participants can enjoy marshmallows and hot dogs roasted over a campfire.

Cross-country skis and snowshoes will be available for participants who do not have their own equipment and instruction will be provided for beginners.

This event is free for Lime Creek Nature Center members and $3 for non-members over 12 years old. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required - call 423-5309 to register or for more information.

