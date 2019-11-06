{{featured_button_text}}

Love is in the air at Lime Creek Nature Center.

At least it is for deer.

Join the folks at Lime Creek as they guide a hike to learn about and find signs of the deer mating season known as the rut.

The “Wild Times at Lime Creek” program will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at the center. 

Deer with antlers

In the winter, deer are in abundance at many of the area conservation areas.

“Wild Times at Lime Creek” meets the 5.2.1.0 Healthy Choices Count initiative. Come dressed for the weather. The program is free, but registration is required – call 641-423-5309.

