Love is in the air at Lime Creek Nature Center.
At least it is for deer.
Join the folks at Lime Creek as they guide a hike to learn about and find signs of the deer mating season known as the rut.
The “Wild Times at Lime Creek” program will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at the center.
“Wild Times at Lime Creek” meets the 5.2.1.0 Healthy Choices Count initiative. Come dressed for the weather. The program is free, but registration is required – call 641-423-5309.
