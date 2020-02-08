Lifelong Learning Institute kicks off with coffee

NIACC President Steve Schulz and Darshini Jayawardena, director of the Lifelong Learning Institute, will kick off the year with a welcome to those attending on from 1 p.m.–3 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Muse Norris Conference Center at NIACC.

Spring classes will be discussed and faculty introduced. Anyone interested in learning more about Lifelong Learning Institute classes and opportunities is encouraged to call 641-422-4358 to register, free of charge, for the coffee.

Several new classes will be introduced in the subject areas of science, social sciences, and bridging cultures. The first day of classes will begin on March 4. Registration can take place at any time throughout the semester.

Membership and registration in the Institute requires a yearly fee of $99 which allows a member to register for any or all classes for two consecutive semesters without additional tuition. The spring semester is from March - June and the fall semester is from September - December. Each semester offers up to 50 classes to choose from. Members become NIACC students with a Student ID, with added benefits including use of the library and the Recreation Center.

Further membership benefits include Performance Previews (when available), passes to athletic events, and Continuing Education computer classes at half price.

The brochure is available online at www.niacc.edu/lli and online registration is open. To request a brochure to be mailed to you, contact the NIACC LLI office at LLI@niacc.edu, or 641-422-4358. Brochures will also be available at the coffee.

