Lifelong Learning Institute kicks off with coffee

The Lifelong Learning Institute at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will start the semester off with a cup of coffee and a chance to meet new members, potential members, and faculty of the Lifelong Learning Institute.

NIACC President Steve Schulz and Darshini Jayawardena, director of the Lifelong Learning Institute, will kick off the year with a welcome to those attending 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Muse Norris Conference Center at NIACC. There will also be an option to attend online.

Fall classes will be discussed and faculty introduced. Anyone interested in learning more about Lifelong Learning Institute classes and opportunities is encouraged to call 641-422-4358 to register, free of charge, for the coffee.

This semester, a new format for the coffee will be introduced. While the conference center will be limited to a 50 percent capacity, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy coffee in their own homes while virtually attending the event. When registering, you can indicate which method of participation will be most comfortable for you.

Several new classes will be introduced in the subject areas of science, social sciences, and bridging cultures. The first day of classes will begin on Sept. 4. Registration can take place at any time throughout the semester.