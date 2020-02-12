Learn about growing hops (the stuff that makes beer)

Learn about the Iowa hops industry and growing the crop at an event sponsored by Iowa State University and Extension Outreach - Mitchell County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Limestone Brewers in Osage is hosting Kari Byrum, owner of Cedar Falls Hops. She will talk about hop anatomy, how they are grown, and care, maintenance and harvesting of hops.

The event will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the brewery. Pre-registration is not required but is preferred. Register on the event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2585254381591850/

Limestone Brewers is located at 518 Main St., Osage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0