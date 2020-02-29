Learn about and try locally grown food at 'The Gathering'

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, in partnership with several North Iowa organizations and businesses, is hosting "The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food," 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 14 at the Olsen Building at the North Iowa Events Center, located at 3700 4th St SW in Mason City.

This interactive gathering will feature a Winter Marketplace, a series of 20-minute mini-workshops, and a Kids Edition space with hands-on educational activities. This event is free and open to the public.

The Marketplace will be filled with over 30 local food and farm businesses promoting and selling locally produced meats, produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, and other products. Recipe samples and demonstrations will be hosted on-site, as well as concessions from the Cedar Valley Ex-Press food truck.

The Kids Edition activities will allow youth to explore their food and where it comes from through hands-on learning, thanks to volunteers from several local area organizations.

The mini-workshop schedule aims to expand knowledge on buying, using and growing local food.