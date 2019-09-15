Community leaders from Mason City and Charles City traveled to Perry this week to attend the 2019 Iowa Great Places Annual Meeting.
Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Development Services Director Steven Van Steenhuyse, Grant Administrator Beth Enright and Chamber Director Robin Anderson and Main Street Director Emily Ginneberge, as well as Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks met with other Great Places leaders from across the state to discuss community development, public art, and parks and trail-way art.
They also heard 2017 Iowa Artist Fellow Jennifer Drinkwater give a presentation about the ways arts and culture can transform community development into creative placemaking and build social capital, bridge diverse local communities and drive economic development. Drinkwater is the community arts specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The Iowa Great Places program recognizes and partners with communities who cultivate the authentic qualities of their local places, such as neighborhoods, districts or regions, to make them great places to live and work. Iowa Great Places receive access to funding opportunities, professional development training, technical assistance opportunities, a network of vibrant communities and passionate leaders, and other state and local resources.
“Iowa is becoming a more culturally vibrant state with communities that have world-class arts, beautiful streetscapes and a blend of well-preserved historic properties and new buildings," said Chris Kramer, director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. "This program has been a big part of that success by investing in arts, media, culture and historic preservation as a way to boost quality of life, grow economic opportunities and make our communities more attractive to visitors and residents."
The Iowa Great Places program is overseen by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. More information is available at iowaculture.gov or 515-281-5111.
