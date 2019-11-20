{{featured_button_text}}
Lady Luck coming to Garner
After years performing on Broadway, London's West End, Hollywood and the Las Vegas Strip, the powerhouse vocalists of Lady Luck: Nicole Kaplan, Rachel Tyler and Heidi Webster are coming to Garner.

Broadway Voices -- Lady Luck will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road.

The singers are veterans of shows such as "Chicago," "Mama Mia," "The Little Mermaid," "Grease," "42nd Street," "Miss Saigon," "The Rocky Horror Show," "Smokey Joe's Café," "The Music Man," "Into the Woods" and "Little Shop of Horrors."  

Tickets can be purchased in advance - $35 at the Garner Chamber of Commerce or at the Garner Performing Arts Center.

