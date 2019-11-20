After years performing on Broadway, London's West End, Hollywood and the Las Vegas Strip, the powerhouse vocalists of Lady Luck: Nicole Kaplan, Rachel Tyler and Heidi Webster are coming to Garner.
Broadway Voices -- Lady Luck will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The singers are veterans of shows such as "Chicago," "Mama Mia," "The Little Mermaid," "Grease," "42nd Street," "Miss Saigon," "The Rocky Horror Show," "Smokey Joe's Café," "The Music Man," "Into the Woods" and "Little Shop of Horrors."
Tickets can be purchased in advance - $35 at the Garner Chamber of Commerce or at the Garner Performing Arts Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.