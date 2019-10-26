The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the North Iowa Area SBDC recently named Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson of Petunias & Pixie Dust as the October 2019 Entrepreneurs of the Month.
Lacey Huisman and Michele Johnson are flipping the script for rural retail with Petunias & Pixie Dust, an online boutique and pop-up store based in Osage.
Huisman and Johnson founded Petunias & Pixie Dust because they noticed that there was a common lament from their friends and coworkers in Osage – no one could find attractive and affordable clothing. The rise of online shopping has irrevocably changed modern retail, and small rural communities have seen some of the worst effects as traditional brick and mortar stores close.
The two opened Petunias & Pixie Dust in October 2017. An innate understanding of their target market led them to begin selling directly to their customers using Facebook. Word of mouth, local ownership, and an instinct for selecting unique, well-priced, and inclusively sized apparel made Petunias & Pixie Dust immediately popular.
“I think we’ve done well since the beginning because we have stylish clothes in extended sizes, from Small to 3XL, and everything is $50 and under,” Huisman said.
“We use Facebook Live to talk about new products, feature our favorite things, but we also just chat,” Johnson said.
In September 2019, after two years of primarily online sales, Petunias & Pixie Dust opened a pop-up shop in downtown Osage. The new location provides increased space for inventory and shipping, while also creating a stop and shop location. The brick and mortar space has allowed Huisman and Johnson to experiment with regular store hours for their existing customer base (and prospective new customers), while also increasing the number of private parties that can be hosted.
The new model for retail is dynamic and more than just brick and mortar.
“For two years, we essentially ran the business entirely from our cell phones,” Huisman said. “Now that we’re in downtown Osage, people are excited we’re here. But we always want to be thinking outside the box.”
Learn more about Petunias & Pixie Dust by visiting them on their page on Facebook.
Every month, the Pappajohn Center recognizes the North Iowa entrepreneurs who make our region a success. To self-nominate or nominate a business, visit the Pappajohn Center website at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/entrepreneur-of-the-month/.
