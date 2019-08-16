{{featured_button_text}}

Guests 16 and older are welcome to stop into any store between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and receive an interview. This includes all Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Tobacco Outlet Plus and Tobacco Outlet Plus grocery stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Kwik Trip is looking to hire over 2,000 coworkers to keep pace with new store growth. Also contributing to the hiring day initiative is the continued expansion of its fresh food and take-home meal options.

The company is looking for qualified individuals for part time or full time hours, even in leadership roles, who would like to make a career with Kwik Trip.

Kwik Star 4

An excavation crew works to remove dirt and old concrete from the construction site of the new Kwik Star convenient store at 15th Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that has more than 670 retail convenience locations and also produces more than 80% of the products featured in the stores supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse, Wisconsin.  

