Kiersten Baalson graduates Luther College

Kiersten Baalson of Clear Lake participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony in May.
Baalson received a bachelor of arts degree in nursing and earned summa cum laude honors.
A total of 406 graduates were honored.
Luther College is home to more than 1,800 undergraduates in 60-plus academic programs.
