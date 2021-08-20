 Skip to main content
Kiersten Baalson graduates Luther College
Kiersten Baalson of Clear Lake participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony in May.

Baalson received a bachelor of arts degree in nursing and earned summa cum laude honors.

A total of 406 graduates were honored.

Luther College is home to more than 1,800 undergraduates in 60-plus academic programs.

