Kevin Dolphin accounting firm changes hands

The form Kevin Dolphin CPA, P.C., accounting firm has a new name.

Gogerty & Associates PLC is a full-service certified public accounting firm providing tax and accounting services to North Iowa from its office in Mason City. As part of the firm’s succession plan, on Jan. 1, 2021, Eric Gogerty acquired the accounting practice and will manage the firm going forward.

Gogerty has been a practicing CPA in Mason City for 25 years with 14 of those years working with Dolphin. Dolphin remains with the new firm in an active role with the tax and accounting practice.

