Development Specialist Ken Bales is retiring from the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.

Before joining the the North Iowa Corridor EDC, Bales served in senior capacities at financial institutions including First Virginia Bank, Mutual Federal Savings and Loan, Community State Bank, US Bank and Gateway Savings Bank.

He has also owned and managed real estate throughout the region. Bales as the primary motivating development force behind the Eastbrooke housing subdivision in Mason City, where he named the streets after milestones in his life, including time his time serving in the US Navy.

Bale's experience in the fields of finance, real estate, and economic development has provided corridor clients with expertise.

