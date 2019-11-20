KCMR Radio's 40th anniversary Christmas Concert is 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the NIACC Auditorium.
The concert will showcase Iowa musicians performing Christmas songs with "Classic Christmas" theme.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Performers include: Toni Timmer and the Iowa Andrew Sisters, New Horizons Band, Covenant Quartet, Unforgettable Ruth Lapointe, Juni West & Betsy Kirby Duo, Nonsemble, David Skattebo, Tarnished Brass and Nordkor Children's Choir.
Early bird tickets are $10 and VIP seating is $40. Tickets can be found on KCMR's website, KCMRFM.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.