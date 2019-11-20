{{featured_button_text}}
KCMR Christmas Concert

KCMR Radio's 40th anniversary Christmas Concert is 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the NIACC Auditorium.

The concert will showcase Iowa musicians performing Christmas songs with "Classic Christmas" theme.

Performers include: Toni Timmer and the Iowa Andrew Sisters, New Horizons Band, Covenant Quartet, Unforgettable Ruth Lapointe, Juni West & Betsy Kirby Duo, Nonsemble, David Skattebo, Tarnished Brass and Nordkor Children's Choir.

Early bird tickets are $10 and VIP seating is $40. Tickets can be found on KCMR's website, KCMRFM.com.

